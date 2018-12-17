BOGDAN, Eleanore (Michalski)

December 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Henry; devoted mother of Marcia Garcea, Douglas (Katherine) Bogdan, Cynthia (late Jeffrey) Gmerek, Michelle Lepczyk and the late James (Linda) Bogdan; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law of Esther, Mary Michalski, and Della Bogdan; pre-deceased by three brothers and four sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd. (West Seneca)Wednesday 8:15 AM and 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church. Mrs. Bogdan was a member of many local Singing Societies. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorials in Eleanore's name may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com