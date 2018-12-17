[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen takes another step in his development, lifting Bills with his arm

For the first time since returning from his elbow injury four weeks ago, Josh Allen didn't lead the Bills in rushing on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback did, however, lead the Bills to a victory.

"To be sure, this was no Hall of Fame-worthy passing performance," Jason Wolf wrote after Buffalo defeated Detroit 14-13 at New Era Field. "But with the game on the line, Allen delivered a fourth-quarter comeback victory with his arm. On a day he had limited success on the ground, that counts as a step forward."

Vic Carucci: Even with nothing on the line, Bills showed plenty of grit.

Plays that Shaped the Game: As was the case in the last Bills win, having the fastest player on the team run the length and width of the field paid dividends. Mark Gaughan detailed rookie receiver Robert Foster's game-winning touchdown.

Jordan Poyer comes up with big stops: "It’s satisfying,” said Poyer, who had two of his game-high 11 tackles on Detroit’s final possession. “It was a huge topic for us this week. We've got to find a way to win when the game is on the line. I think that says a lot about this team, learning from our experience last week, being in almost the same situation, and being able to create some good stops and put our offense back on the field to win the game for us."

Quarterly report: Josh Allen chalked up his second fourth quarter comeback in his ninth start.

Jay Skurski's Observations: The offense overcame a serious rash of running back injuries.

Report card: Average grades across the board were enough for the Bills to beat the Lions.

Sean McDermott's postgame comments: What the Bills coach had to say about the slim victory margin, Josh Allen, Robert Foster, Shaq Lawson and more.

NFL rewind: The playoff picture became a little clearer after Sunday’s Week 15 games. Or did it?

