Bills game gets impressive rating; Sabres ratings up 61 percent from last year

The Buffalo Bills’ 14-13 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday had a 35.8 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

That is one point higher than the team’s average of 34.8 for the first 14 games of the season.

It is an impressive rating when you consider the Bills are out of playoff contention and the Lions weren’t much of a draw at 5-9 going into the game.

However, the rating was 2.7 points lower than the 38.5 rating for the Bills’ 27-23 loss to the New York Jets a week earlier on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. That was the Bills’ highest-rated Sunday afternoon game of the season.

The highest-rated game of the season was the "Monday Night Football" loss to the New England Patriots that was simulcast on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7). It had a combined rating of 41.7.

The Buffalo Sabres aren’t anywhere near the TV draw as the Bills but they continued to get strong television ratings during the weekend’s two-game road trip.

The Sabres’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals Saturday night had a 10.5 rating on MSG that ended with a 14.9 rating during the shootout.

The Sabres’ 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins that started Sunday afternoon had a 9.6 rating on MSG.

For the Sabres’ surprisingly successful early start, the team is averaging an 8.9 rating, up 61 percent from the 5.5 rating they averaged at this point last season.

