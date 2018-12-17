BEIRING, Annscherie (Zobrist)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 15, 2018, beloved wife of the late Richard Beiring; beloved mother of Clifford (Francine) Beiring, Richard (Virginia) Beiring, Christopher Beiring and Carrie Beiring; cherished grandmother of Jason (Amy) Beiring, Eric (Andrea) Beiring, Rebecca and Brent Beiring; adored great-grandmother of three; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 11 AM-1 PM.