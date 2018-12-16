ZACHARY, Margaret M. "Marge"

Of Lewiston, NY, December 15, 2018. Wife of the late Henry J. Zachary; mother of Brian (Michelle) Zachary and Charlotte (Larry Harris) Antonucci; grandmother of Paul (Brandy Costa) and Thomas Antonucci, Laura Dimieri, Robert and Joseph Zachary; great- grandmother of Juliet Dimieri; sister of Raymond (late Margaret) Nagy. She is also survived by her cousin Magdalene Chanady, and many nieces and nephews. Her family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 4671 Townline Road, Ransomville, NY. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elderwood at Grand Island for their support and loving care for the past eight years. Memorials may be made in her name to the Lewiston #1 Fire Company. For the guest register please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com,