WUTZ, Robert J.

WUTZ - Robert J. Of Buffalo, NY, December 10, 2018; beloved husband of Sharon F. (Zielinski) Wutz; dearest father of Michael A., Stephen J. and Robert J. (Kim) Wutz, Sharon F. (Nicholas) Bainbridge and Susan M. Wutz; also survived by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother of George (late Lucy) and the late Richard (Helene) Wutz; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com