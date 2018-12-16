Deaths Death Notices
WINGER, Willard Charles
WINGER - Willard Charles Passed away at ECMC on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Eunice (nee Climenhaga) for 70 years; dear father of Karen (Richard) Martin and Kenneth Winger; cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Scott), Kristen, Kevin and Kenneth Jr. He was predeceased by grandson Kurtis. Great-grandfather of Alexis, Cole, Jake and Ava; brother of Bethene (Don) Fretz, Jean (Alfred) Davis and brother-in-law of Ferne Lageer, Evelyn Climenhaga, Mildred Nigh and Shelia Climenhaga. He was predeceased by his four brothers, six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law. Willard was a Veteran of WW II. Williams Funeral services entrusted with funeral arrangements, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway, Ontario. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 18, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a service in the chapel. Interment to follow at Bertie Cemetery, Stevensville, Ontario. In memory of Willard, those who wish may donate to the American Cancer Society or to Camp Kahquah.
Funeral Home:
Williams Funeral Home
