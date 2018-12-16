WINGER, Willard Charles

WINGER - Willard Charles Passed away at ECMC on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in his 92nd year. Loving husband of Eunice (nee Climenhaga) for 70 years; dear father of Karen (Richard) Martin and Kenneth Winger; cherished grandfather of Kimberly (Scott), Kristen, Kevin and Kenneth Jr. He was predeceased by grandson Kurtis. Great-grandfather of Alexis, Cole, Jake and Ava; brother of Bethene (Don) Fretz, Jean (Alfred) Davis and brother-in-law of Ferne Lageer, Evelyn Climenhaga, Mildred Nigh and Shelia Climenhaga. He was predeceased by his four brothers, six brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law. Willard was a Veteran of WW II. Williams Funeral services entrusted with funeral arrangements, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway, Ontario. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 18, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM followed by a service in the chapel. Interment to follow at Bertie Cemetery, Stevensville, Ontario. In memory of Willard, those who wish may donate to the American Cancer Society or to Camp Kahquah.