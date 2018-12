WIESMORE, Mitchell T.

WIESMORE - Mitchell T. Of Depew, NY. December 14, 2018. Beloved son of Janet G. (Pettrone) and the late Dale J. Wiesmore; survived by four brothers and one sister. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com