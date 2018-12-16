WATERMAN, Joanna K.

WATERMAN - Joanna K. December 13, 2018 of The Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 47 years. Beloved mother of Cole Cappola; companion of Jack "Lee" Ellis; loving daughter of John (Linda) Waterman and Arlene (Roy) Ivett; loved sister of John Jr. (Beth) Waterman, Tim (Casey) Waterman and Marlene "Babs" (Darrick) Wakefield; predeceased by her beloved grandparents Ken and Anne Waterman and Russell and Hazel Williams. Also survived by several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main Street (Rt 62) N. Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10 AM. Joanne was a member of VFW Auxiliary Post #5007 Gowanda, American Legion Auxiliary Post #1593 South Dayton and a member of the turtle clan. Condolences at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com.