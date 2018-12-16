WALKER, Millicent A. "Millie" (Culp)

Of North Tonawanda, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the age of 76. Wife of the late Thomas J. Walker; dearest mother of Margaret (Shari) Walker, Susan (David) Fingerlow, Jean (Robert) Zastrow and Thomas (Jacqueline) Walker; proud grandmother of Holly (David), Ashley, Amme, Lisa, David Jr., James (Lyndie), Arron, Jillian, Tyler, Wyatt, Danielle, Jordan and Justin; and eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of Ruth (Edward) Hubbard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends MONDAY, December 17, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda (692-0271) where a prayer service will be offered Tuesday at 10 AM. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Millicent's honor to Niagara Hospice.