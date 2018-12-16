Town of Lewiston garage fire claims lives of 13 chickens

Thirteen hens died Dec. 8 when a blaze broke out inside a garage on Chew Road in the Town of Lewiston, town police report.

The 10 a.m. fire apparently was started by a heat lamp that had been left on over the chicken coop inside the detached garage at 5181 Chew Road. All of the birds succumbed to the fire, which caused heavy smoke.

Police said there was nothing else of value inside the garage, and no damage estimate for the structure was provided.