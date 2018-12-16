THOMPSON, Phyllis Carol (Aube)

Of Niagara Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 14, 2018 in Mount. St. Mary's Hospital. She was 80 years old. She was born in Niagara Falls on New Years Eve of 1937, attending Sacred Heart and Niagara Falls High Schools. Phyllis was a long time member of St. John de LaSalle RC Church. She was given the gift of art. She enjoyed oil and acrylic painting, crafts and ceramics. She and her husband, Irvin traveled to many area art and craft shows displaying their talents. She also taught ceramics for many years in her home. Phyllis was a very kind and caring woman, always there to lend a helping hand when needed. She is survived by three sons, James (Kris) Thompson of Hamlin, NY, Patrick (Barbara) Thompson of Niagara Falls and Kenneth (Laura) Thompson of Stamford, CT; two sisters, Patricia Summerfield of Youngstown and Diane Macintosh of Hilton; eighteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Irvin Veil Thompson in 2006, two sons Michael and Paul Thompson and three sisters, Aurore Kolometz, Mary "Lorraine" Sodano, and Jeanette Innis. The family will be present to celebrate Phyllis, Monday from 2-4, 7-9 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls. Prayers will be said Tuesday at 9:30 AM at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John de LaSalle RC Church, 8477 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls. The interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4955 North Bailey Avenue #217, Amherst, NY 14226.