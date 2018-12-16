THOMAS, Virginia A. "Ginny" (Englehart Eagan)

Age 98, passed peacefully on December 12, 2018 in Palm Harbor, FL. "Ginny" was born to parents Edward and Marie Englehart in Buffalo, NY, and was a 50 year resident of Buffalo until moving to Florida in 1970. She is survived by children Deborah Eagan, George (Pam) Eagan, David Thomas, Nancy McMullen, Mark (Deb) Thomas; seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and in Buffalo, niece and nephew, Mary Jane Eppers and Mike Semple. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister Marion Englehart and first husband George J. Eagan and second husband David L. Thomas. She was a graduate of D'Youville College, class of 1941. While in Miami she worked for the City of Miami Fire Dept. She was a devout Catholic, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and caring friend. Condolences can be expressed online at www.hollowayfuneralhomefl.com.