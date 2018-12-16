Niagara Falls thieves jack up pickup truck, take all the tires

Niagara Falls Police reported that thieves jacked up a pickup truck early Sunday in the 1500 block of Elmwood Avenue and removed all four tires.

The tires, valued at $2,140, were found later stashed between garages in an alley between 15th and 16th streets, police said.

The owner of the 2018 Ford F-150 truck told police he went outside shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday and witnessed a man rolling a tire down his street. He then discovered that his truck had been left standing on bricks placed under its axles in his driveway with all of its tires missing.