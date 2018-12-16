TATRO, Scott A.

TATRO - Scott A. November 22, 2018. Dearest father of Julie Tatro, Jennifer Cross, Christopher (Melissa) Tatro and Katie Tatro; beloved grandfather of Lucas, Connor, Caiden, and Cameron Tatro, Emily, Tyler and Travis Cross and Adalyn Kirkby; dear brother of Elaine Tatro, Keith J. Tatro Jr., Gary Tatro and Cheryl Ogilvie; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to Memorial Service, Saturday, December 22, 11:30 AM at the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 82 Landers Rd., Kenmore. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Black Dog Second Chance Rescue or the Ten Lives Club. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com