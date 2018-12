TABONE, Wendy R. (Mohr)

on December 8, 2018 of Blasdell, NY. Beloved wife of Thomas L. Tabone; loving mother of Christian (Elizabeth) and Robin Tabone; dearest grandmother of Matthew, Jessica, Tyler and Zoe and dear sister of Carlene (Richard) Sloan. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.