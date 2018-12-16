Deaths Death Notices
SULLIVAN, Florence (Gurko)
Age 94, December 13, 2018. Beloved wife of James F. Sullivan; loving mother of the late Patricia (survived by Frank) Scaletta and the late Henry Zyzdik; dear grandmother of 3 and great-grandmother of 5; fond sister of Janet, of PA. Private burial will be held in Connecticut. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice Buffalo. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home:
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
