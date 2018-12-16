SULLIVAN, Florence (Gurko)

Age 94, December 13, 2018. Beloved wife of James F. Sullivan; loving mother of the late Patricia (survived by Frank) Scaletta and the late Henry Zyzdik; dear grandmother of 3 and great-grandmother of 5; fond sister of Janet, of PA. Private burial will be held in Connecticut. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Hospice Buffalo. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com