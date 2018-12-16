SIEWERT, Stella M. (Mikos)

Of the City of Tonawanda, December 12, 2018. Wife of the late Francis A. Siewert; mother of Barbara (Duane) Brayley and Charles Siewert; grandmother of Kristin Brayley, Sara Brayley, and Jamie (Joshua) Spears; also survived by six great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Monday, December 17th at 7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, Stella's wishes were for everyone to perform an act of kindness in her memory. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com