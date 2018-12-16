SCOTT, Alison M. (McCahearty)

December 10, 2018, of the City of Tonawanda, NY. Dear mother of Catherine (John Barone) Scott and Jonathan (Michelle) Scott; loving grandmother of Kaitlin, Bridget and Rory; sister of Shelagh Ferrari and Maureen Villiers. Alison will always be remembered for her love of birds, knitting, and sense of humor. Services will be held privately. Please share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com