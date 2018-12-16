SCHMIDT, Hans IV

SCHMIDT - Hans IV Of Derby, NY, November 29, 2018, age 75. Loving father of J. Eagle (Melissa) Shenk, of South Carolina, Patricia A. and Page A. Schmidt, of Derby, NY and the late Hans Schmidt V.; brother of Gretchen, Eric, Scott and Heath Schmidt. He left a legacy of 11 grand and three great-grandchildren. Hans served in the US Navy and Merchant Marine and was a Life Member of the NRA. Services are private. Arrangements by the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., Angola, NY