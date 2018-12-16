SARLES - Burton B. January 18, 1927 - December 1, 2018. Burton B. Sarles, 91, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on December 1, 2018. He was born to Ukrainian-Jewish parents Ralph Sarles, a produce peddler, and Clara Sarles, a Kosher caterer, on January 18, 1927 in Buffalo, New York. Burton Sarles graduated from Buffalo's Masten High School in 1945 and entered the U.S. Army where he reached the rank of Technical sergeant and was stationed domestically as World War II came to an end. Together with family members, he helped run Sarles' Kosher Delicatessen on Hertal Avenue Sarles went on to study law at the University of Buffalo, where he helped found and co-edit the inaugural Buffalo Law Review and graduated in 1951. Burton met Sylvia Blackman, of Toronto, in the summer of 1948 at Crystal Beach, Ontario. They were married in 1950 in Buffalo, New York, and lived together in Buffalo, Kenmore, Williamsville, NY, and Boynton Beach, FL. Sarles had a successful career as a personal injury lawyer. He began his law career working for Norman Lewis and later formed the law firm Sarles & Freed with Sherwood Freed. Later, Sarles went on to found a new firm, Sarles & Frey, with Stephen Frey. Sarles served a term as President of the Erie County Bar Association and was active in the United Jewish Appeal. Burt Sarles was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Westwood Country Club in Williamsville. He could regularly be found relaxing at Kaufman's Health Club, AKA "The Schvitz," in Kenmore. In the mid 1980s Burton Sarles moved full time to Boynton Beach where he enjoyed a full life of golf, socializing and travel. He spent the last years of his life dedicated to the care and comfort of his wife, Sylvia, who was the love of his life.

Burt and Sylvia Sarles raised three children: Mark Sarles of Seattle, Susan Hoffman of Orlando, and Bob Sarles of San Francisco. They had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sarles was preceded in death by his older brothers Albert (Babe) and Daniel Sarles. He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Sylvia and their children. Burton Sarles stated that he had a long, fruitful life filled with love, family, friendships and accomplishments, and that he left this world with no regrets. According to his personal wishes, there will be no public memorial.