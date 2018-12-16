Salvation Army worker reports wallet stolen after assisting woman

A 34-year-old Salvation Army worker told police her wallet was stolen Saturday evening by a woman whom she had just assisted.

The theft was reported around 6 p.m. Saturday, shortly after the worker had given the woman – identified as "Lucy" – a ride in the Salvation Army van to the corner of Elmwood and Hinman avenues, police said.

The worker then discovered her wallet containing bank cards, credit cards and her driver’s license was missing, police said.