Running out of gas leads to Niagara Falls man's arrest

A Niagara Falls man was arrested last week and accused of stealing a gasoline container from a shed at Ridge Road home after his car had run out of gas, Town of Lewiston Police reported.

Police said that after running out of gas around noontime, Justin Chilcote, 49, of 16th Street, went to a nearby home and knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but no one answered. A woman was home at the time, police said, and she told investigators that Chilcote then walked to her shed, entered and removed a large red gas can. At that point, she phoned police.

Officers reported that they found the gas can inside Chilcote's car and arrested him. The charges against him were not specified.