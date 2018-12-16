RUNCKEL, Joan C. (Rindfleisch)

December 10, 2018. Beloved wife of Gary H.; dear mother of Chris (Wendy), James (Elizabeth), and Jonathan (Teresa) Runckel; dear grandmother of Haley, Victoria, David, Matthew, and Samantha. Friends may call Saturday, December 22, 8:30 am- 9:30 am, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville, where a memorial service will follow at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Online condolences may be made at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com