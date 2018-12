ROSCHE, Richard C.

ROSCHE - Richard C. Of Orchard Park, NY. Entered into rest December 11, 2018, at age 86. Loving husband of Dorothy J. for 53 years and father of Mark Edward (Sabine Stechl), of Nuremberg, Germany. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Contributions in his memory may be made to the Nature Sanctuary Society of WNY, P.O. Box 828, West Seneca, NY 14224.