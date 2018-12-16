RESSEL, Judith (Stephens)

Peacefully left this earth on December 14, 2018 surrounded by her family. Judy was born in Buffalo to Charles Hendrick Stephens and Claire Rainey. Judy attended The Buffalo Seminary and Wheaton College. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Charles Ressel two years ago. She is survived by her children Pamela (Jeffrey) Shannon of Orchard Park, Charles Frederick (Chip) and his wife Teresa Ressel of Sanibel Island, Florida, Susan (Paul) Kumleben of London, England and L. Woodbury (Woody) and his wife Lisa Ressel of Eden, NY. She is also survived by ten grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care she received by her caregivers Elayne Claus, Colleen Gillon and the nursing staff at Fox Run Skilled Nursing Facility in Orchard Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the S.P.C.A.

