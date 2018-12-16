Police arrest Jamestown man who violated stay-away order

A Jamestown man was arrested Sunday at a residence he had been ordered not to enter.

Frank J. Bindics, 42, was taken into custody around noon at a residence on McKinley Avenue, Jamestown Police said. He was charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

In a news release, police said they already had a warrant for his arrest on other charges.

Bindics, who has a history of criminal contempt complaints, was arrested Feb. 1 on multiple charges following an incident at a McKinley Avenue address.