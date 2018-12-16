PERRY, Robert J.

PERRY - Robert J. Of Orchard Park, died unexpectedly at age 54 on December 7, 2018. Beloved son of Mary Agnes (nee McCready) and the late Richard Perry; nephew of Catherine (Mark) Block, Anita (Frank) Pedreira, Thomas (Rebecca) McLellan and Theresa McLellan; also survived by many relatives and friends. Friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbot Rd. (near Lake Ave.) on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Basilica (corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park) on Tuesday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Friends Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com