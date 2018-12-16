Parking rage incident leads to gun threat

Niagara Falls Police are seeking an apparently able-bodied man who reportedly flashed a handgun at a man who challenged him for using a handicapped parking spot.

A Niagara Falls man told police he exchanged words just after 4 p.m. Saturday outside 7-Eleven at 7610 Buffalo Ave. with a man who had parked a light blue Mercury in a handicapped spot.

The complainant said that when the man exited the store, he backed his car away and waited. When the complainant exited, he said, the man in the car voiced what police characterized as “an indirect threat” and displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol before driving away.

Police said the Mercury is registered to a Buffalo resident.