PAJAK, Gertrude (Menclewicz/Menzel)

PAJAK - Gertrude (nee Menclewicz/Menzel)

Of West Seneca, NY, December 15, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Walter Pajak; dearest mother of Donna Durak and the late Gary (Barbara) Pajak; loving grandmother of two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of the late Adele Scinta; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Thursday 9:30 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, Union and Indian Church Roads. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC.