PAGE, Anthony D.

PAGE - Anthony D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Nappa) Page; devoted father of John, Anthony (Marilyn), and the late Francis Page; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; loving son of the late Nick and Frances (nee DeMarco) Page; dear brother of Antoinette, Rosemarie, Nicholas, Salvatore, the late John, Frank, and Louise. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., where a gathering will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Page was a retired administrator for Buffalo Public Schools. Online condolences made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com