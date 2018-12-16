NOWATZKI, Daniel W.

NOWATZKI - Daniel W. Of Cheektowaga, NY. December 13, 2018. Beloved husband of Mary H. (Lorincz) Nowatzki; dearest father of Janet M. Yuschik, Patricia D. Calamita, Michael P. (Karen) Durning and the Late Linda J. (Ray) Gonzalez and Kathleen C. Fishback; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; son of the late Zigmund and Mary (Potempa) Nowatzki; brother of Robert (late Patricia) Nowatzki and predeceased by five brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Holy Mother of The Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Mr. Nowatzki was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in Germany. He was an avid bowler and retired from General Motors Corp., Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by: Erie county cremation service, (824-6435). Share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com