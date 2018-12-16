NORWARD, Betty E. (Smith)

On December 14, 2018 our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Loving mother of Valerie Smith, Joann (Robert) Cabbagestalk, Sandra Threatt, Cheryl E. Dublin and David L. Edmunds, Esq.; sister of Margaret Harrison of Abbeville, SC, Sara A. Calhoun, Lillie R. Smith of Maryland, Allen (Verlie) Smith, Alton Smith, Henry Smith all of Abbeville, SC and James (Gertrude) Smith of Starr, SC. Also survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Friday, December 21, 2018 11 AM - 5 PM. The family will receive friends, Friday from 7-9 PM and Saturday, December 22, 2018 10 - 11 AM at First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 467 William Street where the Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Pastor Jason Drayton officiating. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com