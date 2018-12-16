NELSON, Randy R., Sr.

NELSON - Randy R., Sr. Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest December 11, 2018. Beloved husband of Susan L. (nee DiSalvo) Nelson; devoted father of Scott Nelson and Randy Nelson, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Savannah, Austin, and Juliana; loving son of Robert Nelson and the late Elizabeth (nee Welsh) Nelson; dear brother of Bonnie (Gary) Carter, Gail Wermann, Meghan Nelson, and Wendy (Dennis) Eberhardt; fond son-in-law of Geraldine (nee Shell) Applegarth and the late Russell DiSalvo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Randy's memory. Randy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com