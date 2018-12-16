MURPHY, Elizabeth I. "Betty"

Of Lewiston, NY. October 5, 2018. Age 96. Daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Fillingham) Anderson; wife of the late Andrew Murphy; mother of Mary Ann (Rudy) Aranyosi and Barbara (Doug) Fiegel; grandmother of Mary (John) Zyskowski, Krista (Eric) Schneider, Jamie (Adam) Fiegel, and Douglas (Jonna) Fiegel; great-grandmother of Emma and Andy Zyskowski, Erin Schneider, Jaylee and Mia Maddalena, Adia Fowler, Douglas III, and Quinn Fiegel; sister of the late Harold and Donald Anderson. A Memorial Service will be held from the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston, NY, Saturday, December 22nd at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston or the Lewiston Volunteer Fire Company #1 Ambulance Fund, 145 North 6th St., Lewiston, NY 14092. Please share condolences online at www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com