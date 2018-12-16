Motorcycle group gifts 30 bicycles, helmets to Depew-Lancaster Boys & Girls Club

Thirty children who attend the Depew-Lancaster Boys & Girls Club in Depew will find a bicycle under their Christmas trees, thanks to the work of A.B.A.T.E. of Buffalo and Erie County.

Donations collected at the group’s 28th Annual Toy Run in September allowed the motorcycle enthusiasts to purchase 15 girls' and 15 boys' bicycles, plus helmets, said Elias Argen, ABATE treasurer.

The bicycles will be presented to the club at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the clubhouse, 60 Preston St.

The storied clubhouse reopened in 2016 after a devastating fire on New Year's Day in 2013. It was rebuilt after $2 million was raised in donations from businesses and local foundations, including $600,000 from Russell Salvatore.