MERKLE, Jane T. (Donnelly)

MERKLE - Jane T. (nee Donnelly)

December 13, 2018, age 82, beloved wife of 57 years to Richard N. Merkle; loving mother of Suzanne (James) Herbst, John Merkle, Timothy (Diane) Merkle and David (Joyce) Merkle; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Joseph, Julia, Sarah and Brenden; dear sister of Helene (Bud) McGrady, Ann (Joseph) Daley, Karen (Thomas) Hanss and Susan (late Charles) Murphy; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main Street, Williamsville at 9:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.