MAY - Maurice J., Sr. August 1, 1926 - December 8, 2018, of Wyandale Road, Springville, NY. Son of the late Catherine Simmeth and Edward P. May; husband of the late Mary Kurch; brother of the late Rita (Frank) Quinn and the late Ruth (William) Schunk; father of Maurice J. May, Jr., Marcia May (James) Farley, Michael May, and the late Maryann May; also survived by four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.