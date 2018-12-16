MARINELLI, Robert "Bob"

MARINELLI - Robert "Bob"

77 of Tonawanda, NY passed peacefully into the care of our Lord on December 5, 2018 while visiting his second home in Florida. Bob was born July 24, 1941 at Kenmore Mercy Hospital to his loving parents Louis J. and Isabell Marinelli of Buffalo. Bob graduated from Riverside H.S. and went on to earn a B.S. degree at Niagara University. He completed his education at U.B. Law school and was admitted to the N.Y. Bar in March, 1968 and served as an attorney in Buffalo and Tonawanda for over 40 years. He also served as Counsel and member of the NY State Industrial Board of Standards and Appeals for over 20 years. As a devout Christian and member of the Catholic Church, he generously supported many charitable organizations both physically and financially. Notably the legal services for the elderly, disabled or disadvantaged of which his father Louis was a founding member, and the pastoral council of the Buffalo Diocese for many years. Bob was survived by many, all of whom he loved, including his loving best friend Sue Hewson and her children Chris and Laurie; his son Louis and daughter Linda as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Christopher's Church on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 9:30am