Bills briefly down to zero running backs

Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy was downgraded to out with an arm injury, and undrafted rookie free agent Keith Ford injured a leg late in the third quarter. That left the Bills with zero healthy running backs for a short period of time before Ford returned.

LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) are inactive.

Murphy came off the field holding his arm close to his body after a first-half carry.

With the Bills down running backs, fullback Patrick DiMarco got his first carry of the season in the third quarter. DiMarco entered the game with minus-2 career rushing yards.

Ford had 39 yards on nine carries before the injury.

Ford was promoted from the practice squad earlier this week. He joined the Bills in the spring from Texas A&M, where he played two years. He ran for 493 yards on 122 carries and a team-high 11 touchdowns as a senior.