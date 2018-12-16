Niagara Falls man arrested for trying to choke girlfriend during argument

A Niagara Falls man faces multiple charges after police said that he tried to choke his girlfriend Saturday night, then held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Niagara Falls Police said they were called to the 5600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8 p.m. by a 31-year-old woman who claimed to have been choked by her boyfriend of three months. She said that the man then put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, before slicing two of her shirts with the weapon, causing about $100 worth of damage.

Darius L. Washington, 49, of Niagara Falls Boulevard, was subsequently charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing.