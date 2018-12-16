Luck runs out for lottery winner after cashing ticket

A lottery winner was robbed of $40 late Saturday afternoon minutes after cashing in his tickets at an Ontario Street convenience store, according to a police report.

The robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. around the corner from Ontario Best Value, 500 Ontario, police said. The victim told police he was approached from behind by two men who demanded his money. He resisted and was thrown to the ground, kicked and punched. During the scuffle he lost several of his teeth, but managed to stab one of his assailants in the leg, police said. The suspects fled with the victim’s winnings.

Police reviewed the store’s surveillance video and identified two possible suspects.