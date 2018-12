LOFTON, Electa B.

LOFTON - Electa B. Departed this life December 14, 2018.

There will be a 11 AM Memorial Service held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Cross Harvest Ministries, 3826 Main St. Amherst NY. Arrangements by TL Pickens Mortuary Services, Inc., 66 E. Utica St. Condolences may be offered at www.tonylpickens.com.