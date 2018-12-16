Letter: Buffalo Bills fail to deliver for season-ticket holder

I have been a season-ticket holder since 1985.

There have been improvements made to the stadium –

– there is no hot/warm water in the ladies room to wash your hands.

The Buffalo Bills claim to have trash bags available in the parking lots for people who tailgate – that has not happened.

Now they put a product in the field that is difficult to watch. For the $2,000 I spend each year for season tickets, I do not feel I get value.

Another problem is people standing during the game; there have been games that I have had to watch on the Jumbotron instead of live on the field, but the Bills ushers don’t do anything to alleviate this problem.

I am thoroughly disgusted with the facilities, game day experience (there hasn’t been one half-time show, i.e., marching bands, this year, just little kids playing tag football and no decent product on the field).

The Pegulas are buying more sports teams and paying less attention to the football team they have.

After all my years of being a season-ticket holder I am seriously considering not renewing next year.

Rosemarie B. Meier

Hamburg