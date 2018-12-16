LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory both out for Bills vs. Lions

The Buffalo Bills are down a pair of running backs.

Both starter LeSean McCoy and backup Chris Ivory are inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions at New Era Field. McCoy is out because of a hamstring injury, while Ivory won't play because of a shoulder injury. Both players were hurt last week against the Jets.

That leaves Marcus Murphy and Keith Ford as the two options at running back. Ford was promoted from the practice squad this week in case McCoy and/or Ivory couldn't go.

Quarterback Derek Anderson, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, is inactive, meaning Matt Barkley will continue to serve as Josh Allen's backup.

Tight end Logan Thomas is also out for the Bills because of a hamstring injury. Also inactive for Buffalo are cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion), safety Dean Marlowe and guard Vlad Ducasse.

Detroit is without rookie running back Kerryon Johnson, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Also out for the Lions are wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Cooper (back), fullback Nick Bellore (ankle), safety Charles Washington (hamstring), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (concussion) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee).