KREPPENNECK, Thomas "Tom"

KREPPENNECK - Thomas Edward "Tom"

Passed away suddenly, December 11, 2018. Beloved father, husband and brother; son of the late Wilbur and Naomi. Tom is mourned by his son Raymond, his wife Mary and his brothers David (Dyane) and Kevin (Nancy). He was a proud uncle and a loyal friend. Tom loved golf, baseball and music. Sorely missed by all who knew him, we invite you to join in a celebration of his life on Sunday January 13, 2019, 1-4 PM at The Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink 337 Oakwood Ave. Toronto Ontario M6E 2V8.