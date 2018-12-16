KRANTZ, Adele (Rozbicki)

KRANTZ - Adele (nee Rozbicki)

December 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; dearest mother of Carol (late Gary) Sinski, Gerald (Joan) Krantz, and Diane (James) Borsuk; grandmother of Tristin Stoner, Joshua (Olivia) Sinski, Alex and Max Borsuk; great-grandmother of Dakota and Taylor Stoner, Spencer and Fletcher Sinski; sister of Richard (Ellen) Rozbicki, Dolores (Bob) Wisniewski, and the late Sophie Krantz, Alexander, Henry, Edward, and Theodore Rozbicki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, December 20th, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Friday, December 21st at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Resurrection R.C. Church at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com