KOWALEWSKI, Marjorie J. (Beaune)

KOWALEWSKI - Marjorie J. (nee Beaune)

December 8, 2018. Beloved mother of Suzanne (Gary) Brown, Deborah McCarthy, and the late Milton (late Darlene) Kowalewski; dear grandmother of Matthew, Michele Kowalewski, Melanie Hirata, Denise Barczak, Linda (Paul) Cole, and the late Thomas McCarthy; sister of June Fraury, Dorothy Graue, and the late Paul Beaune; dearest great-grandmother of Paulie, Jackie, and Jonathan Cole. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).