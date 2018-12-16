KOVACSI, Gabor

KOVACSI - Gabor Born in Budapest on March 9, 1944, he passed away on December 14, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pia; his daughter, Sra, and her fiance Alan Rizzo; brothers-in-law, Mark, David, Paul, and Matthew Ellis; cousin Eszter Petrozsnyi of Budapest, Hungary, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 18, 2018 from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Gabor was a refugee of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, was also a nationally published poet; his work appeared in The National, The Exquisite Corps Journal and The Buffalo News. During the nineties, he was a member of Poets Against Apartheid and served as a member of The Roycroft Wordsmiths. He also worked for The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System for nearly thirty years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Refugee Driving Program at Augustana Lutheran Church (augustanaonline.org/outreach). Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.