KLOSKO, Rita C. (Nowak)

KLOSKO - Rita C. (nee Nowak)

December 15, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus C. Klosko; dearest mother of Thomas Klosko and Patricia Klosko; loving grandmother of Robin (David) Spaulding, Scott (Bridget) Klosko and Mark Klosko; great-grandmother of Brett, Logan, Brayden and Emma; also survived by sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd. Cheektowaga, (two blocks south of William St.,) Wednesday morning and at a church and time to be announced. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com.